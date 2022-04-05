Katy Perry Says Huntergirl Can Win ‘American Idol’: Watch

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan attend the premiere event for "American Idol" hosted by ABC at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

There’s no mistaking where Huntergirl’s musical talents lie.

The Winchester, Tennessee native is all about country; she has country in her heart, soul and voice.

In the earlier rounds of American Idol, Luke Bryan declared Huntergirl (real name Hunter Wolkonowski) his favorite country voice ever.

It’s easy to see why. For her “Showstopper” performance on Monday night (April 4), the 23-year-old hopeful sung Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Going Nowhere,” a rendition that had all three judges out of their chairs.

“You just have all the magic,” Bryan said afterwards.

Katy Perry is singing from the same hymn sheet. “If she plays her cards right,” Perry enthused, “she can win it.”

Did Huntergirl make it into the Top 24? You betcha.

Watch below.