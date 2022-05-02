Katy Perry Reacts Like a True Princess After Falling on ‘American Idol’: Watch

American Idol featured an animated theme Sunday (May 1), and judge Katy Perry was … floored. As host Ryan Seacrest began to introduce the remaining top 10 contestants for the show’s Disney Night, which saw them sing beloved Disney classics and modern hits, Perry — who was dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid — had an accident that left her feeling like a fish out of water.

As Seacrest was speaking on stage, a thud was heard from behind the judges’ table. The “Firework” singer — who wore a full costume, green tail fin included — fell out of her chair. Fellow judges Luke Bryan — who laughed maniacally during Perry’s ordeal — and Lionel Richie helped her back into her seat. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer handled the fall gracefully, though, waving like a princess to the audience while holding Ariel’s signature fork-comb.

Perry later poked fun at her Idol tumble on Twitter, sharing a video of her alongside Richie and Bryan while Seacrest pretended to be The Magic Mirror from Snow White. “Magic mirror on the wall, Disney Night’s the best of all, West coast, tune in for a rerun, Maybe you’ll see Ariel fall on her bum,” the 13-time Grammy nominee tweeted.

The singer also shared two photos on Instagram from the moment, including a snap of Ariel’s bent fork. “Flippin’ your fins you don’t get too far,” Perry joked. “Swipe to see what almost accidentally killed @lionelrichie.”

Watch the memorable Idol moment — as well at Perry’s social media posts about it — below.