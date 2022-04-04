Katy Perry Cries During an Emotional Moment With Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestants

Katy Perry shared an emotional moment with American Idol hopefuls Haley Slaton and Sam Moss during the Sunday (April 3) episode. Moss announced her pregnancy before being paired with Slaton, who is eight months along, for a duet.

“Since my audition, life has thrown me a huge curveball,” Moss shared in the video package. “Becoming a mom this year was not part of my plan, but it brings a whole new reason and motivation to continue to do what I love.”

The rehearsal process proved grueling for both mothers-to-be, who struggled with fatigue and emotions as they prepared their version of Robyn’s 2010 song “Dancing On My Own.” Perry checked in with the singers before their performance in a particularly moving moment and offered some encouraging words to Moss.

“My lifelong thing is I’m never enough,” the pop star shared. “Then I had my baby and it was like …” Perry then started tearing up before adding, “I had my baby and I had all the love that I never felt like I ever had. It was just like, ‘Phew, there it is. I don’t need anyone’s validation anymore. I’m going to do it because I love it, but it’s pure love.’”

The duo, who dubbed themselves the “Watermelon Smugglers,” performed their slowed-down rendition of the hit song accompanied only by a simple piano arrangement. While Perry praised Slaton’s tone, ultimately, the judges decided that only Moss would make it to the next round.

“I know you’re going to be a great mother,” Perry told Slaton. “And I also know you’re never going to give up on your dreams.”

Check out the emotional moment and performance below.