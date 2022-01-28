Katy Perry and Chris Redd Seem to Have Some Awkward History in ‘SNL’ Promo

Katy Perry is seen, outside Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022, on July 5, 2021 in Paris.

Willem Dafoe brings some seriously big Green Goblin energy to this week’s Saturday Night Live promo. The 66-year-old Spider Man: No Way Home star is positively giddy in the spot featuring this week’s musical guest, Katy Perry, and cast member Chris Redd.

“Oh man! I love this sketch already,” Dafoe giggles as Redd gently explains that they’re filming the promo, not the show. “Hey, whatever you call it. It’s hilarious!” In the second bit the scene turns a bit dark as Redd and Perry seem to be working out some previously private drama.

“Katy, can’t believe you’re back,” a distressed Redd says with a sigh about the singer’s upcoming (Jan. 29) fourth go-round as musical guest. “Why? Does that scare you?,” Perry — wearing a gauzy black top with nude panels — snaps back. “Not as much as it tantalizes me,” Redd says as Dafoe questions whether they have history he doesn’t know about.

“No, first time meeting,” Redd says hurriedly as Perry shakes her head and denies, denies, denies. “Never seen him in my life,” she adds unconvincingly. By the third prom, Dafoe can hardly contain himself.

“Man, I’m having a major deja vu,” the actor says. “Have we done this before?” When Perry and Redd remind him that he’s a first-timer, Dafoe slips on some shades and says, “Must have been a premonition I had… about the best night of my entire life!!!!”

On Tuesday, Perry announced that she will be staying in Las Vegas a bit longer, extending her current Play residency at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino by 16 dates, which will keep her in Sin City through August 13.

Watch this week’s SNL promo below.