Kate Hudson Channels the Doo-Wop Era While Singing Ariana Grande on ‘That’s My Jam’: Watch

The rendition recalls The Supremes, The Ronettes and The Shirelles.

Kate Hudson on 'THAT'S MY JAM'
Kate Hudson on 'THAT'S MY JAM' Trae Patton/NBC

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity who’s up for the challenge on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam. In a preview clip of the Monday (Jan. 31) finale of the program, the actress channels The Supremes, The Ronettes and The Shirelles for a doo-wop take on Ariana Grande‘s 2019 hit “7 Rings.”

Before Hudson launches into her rendition of the track, Fallon takes a brief moment to explain the game’s rules. “In this challenge, you’re gonna get a song title and a completely different musical genre. Then you’re gonna have to sing that song in that style,” he says, later spinning the wheel to reveal the combination of “7 Rings” with doo-wop.

The actress then steps up to the mic, delivering an equals parts sweet and sultry version of the first two verses and chorus of the song, which normally has trap-inspired beats. “My wrist, stop watchin’, my neck is flossy/ Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin’/ You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it/ I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it,” she joyfully sings, concluding her performance with a bow.

Though Hudson isn’t known for being a musician, she has a well-documented past with engaging in musical endeavors: She sang in the 2009 movie musical Nine and in Sia’s 2021 film Music. She also appeared in several episodes of Glee.

“7 Rings” spent a total of 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with eight of those weeks spent in the No. 1 spot. In 2019, the song surpassed Grande’s own previous record of weeks at No. 1 with “Thank U, Next” spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the chart.

The That’s My Jam finale airs Monday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch Hudson sing “7 Rings” below.

