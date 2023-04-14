Karol G and Ana De Armas’ All-Spanish ‘SNL’ Promo Has Bowen Yang Proclaiming ‘Yo Soy La Playa’

Bowen Yang just wants to fit in during the promo for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Standing next to host Cuban/Spanish actress Ana de Armas (Blonde), Colombian musical guest Karol G and Cuban-Dominican SNL castmate Marcello Hernandez, Yang is the odd man out in the first all-Spanish language preview for the show.

The host does the usual intro, saying her name and welcoming Karol as the musical guest in Spanish, while Hernandez tells the singer that it’s going to be a “tremendous night” as he gushes about how much he loves her musical. After Karol says she’s delighted to be there, Yang, desperate to prove his funky bilingual bona fides, casually drops all the Spanish he learned in high school, adding, “yo soy la playa.”

“You are the beach?” Hernandez wonders. “Yes, I am the beach,” Yang concurs confidently, as de Armas confirms, “Bowen is the beach.”

One of the other bits setting up this weekend’s show finds Yang telling de Armas that he loved her as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, as Karol G says she also loved the actress in Bond, — as in 2021’s No Time To Die — while Hernandez keeps the rhyme time going by saying he is “fond” of her work in the movie Ghosted. This time, however, Marcello is the one on the outside looking in, as he apologizes for his clumsy attempt to keep the rhyme going.

The Spanish-heavy promo was fitting as Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito made her the first artist to land an all-Spanish language album by a female artist to debut atop the Billboard 200 album chart last month; it was also Karol’s first No. 1 album on the chart.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (April 15) and then streams on Peacock after.

Check out this week’s SNL promos below.