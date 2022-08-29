Kourtney Kardashian Tries on Her Wedding Dress for First Time in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Trailer: Watch

The trailer for season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians arrived Monday (Aug. 29) and gave fans of the famous family an inside look at their lives — including Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding dress fitting ahead of her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The moment happens at the 0:48 mark in the video and sees the Poosh founder looking at herself in the mirror while standing in the center of an opulent room. The stunning gown features beautiful corsetry and lace detailing around the bust with a shapewear-inspired skirt and tulle overlay. The blushing bride finished off the gown with an airy veil and sheer gloves.

“This is my first time trying on my wedding dress,” the blushing bride says, sitting in a zebra-print robe and drinking a green juice. The scene then cuts to an adorable clip of the eldest Kardashian and the musician sharing a warm embrace in Italy just outside a cathedral, with passersby unaware of the high-profile celebrities in their midst.

In an aside, matriarch Kris Jenner tells the cameras, “I’m just so excited for Khloé and Travis.” Producers behind the camera correct her: “Not Khloé and Travis,” to which Jenner replies, “Whatever, it starts with a K.”

Aside from the wedding, the trailer also highlights Kim Kardashian’s newfound independence (with no Ye or Pete Davidson in sight), Kylie and Khloe’s new baby journeys, and Kendall getting over having to pick up Kylie’s slack.

The new season of The Kardashians is set to return to Hulu on Sept. 22 — just five months after its April series premiere on the streaming platform.

Watch the new trailer for The Kardashians below.