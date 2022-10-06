×
Kanye West Disses Kim Kardashian’s Prada Jumpsuit: ‘The Orange Made Me So Mad’

It's not the first time Kanye had something to say about his ex-wife's fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/GI

Kanye West had a few choice words about Kim Kardashian‘s style in the latest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians that aired on Thursday (Oct. 6).

In a scene from the episode, Kardashian shares a scathing text she received from her ex-husband about one of her looks from her Milan trip with sister Kendall Jenner. “Look what Kanye texts me. ‘No white glasses. Better make security wear black gloves. The orange made me so mad. Would have went to jail before I went out in that. I will be home for North’s game,’” the SKIMS founder told her friends.

However, Kardashian later tells the camera that it’s all fun banter between the two. “While I am here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like,” she explained. “No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we are always going to be family. I will text him back, ‘You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time. When you are ready to change your outfit let me know and then you can have an opinion on mine.’”

This is hardly the first time Ye disapproved of Kim’s outfit choices. In a past episode of the reality show, Kardashian revealed that he hated her Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards look. “He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she said.

Kim and Kanye share four children: nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm. After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

Watch The Kardashians on Hulu here.

