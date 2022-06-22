Kacey Musgraves Delivers Delicate Cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for ‘Elvis’: Stream

Kacey Musgraves unveiled her tender cover of Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on Wednesday (June 22) for the Elvis soundtrack.

“Wise men say only fools rush in/ But I can’t help falling in love with you/ Shall I stay? Would it be a sin/ If I can’t help falling in love with you?/ Like a river flows surely to the sea/ Darlin’, so it goes, some things are meant to be/ Take my hand, take my whole life too/ For I can’t help falling in love with you,” the country star croons over simple, muted piano on the timeless track.

The accompanying visual for the song also features scenes from the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tom Hanks as his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

The film, which premiered at Cannes and is set to premiere in theaters on Friday (June 24), also features cameos by Yola as gospel pioneer Sister Rosetta Thorpe, Gary Clark Jr. as Delta blues singer Arthur Crudup, and model Alton Mason as Little Richard.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack to the musical movie also contains original Elvis tracks such as 1969’s “Suspicious Minds,” 1974’s “I Got a Feelin’ in My Body,” and “Burnin’ Love,” as well as contributions by Doja Cat (lead single “Vegas“), Eminem and CeeLo Green (“The King and I“), Måneskin (Presley’s “If I Can Dream”) and more.

Watch the music video for Musgraves’ take on “Can’t Help Falling in Love” below.