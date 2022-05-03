Kacey Musgraves to Cover ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Kacey Musgraves is lending her smooth vocals to a classic. The “Velvet Elvis” singer has revealed that she recorded a cover of Elvis Presley‘s 1961 song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the soundtrack to the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis biopic.

Luhrmann shared that the Grammy Award-winning singer would be part of the soundtrack while speaking with Variety at the Met Gala on Monday (May 2), saying, “She has a song in the movie — something to do with love.” Musgraves, who walked the red carpet with Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley and members of the film’s cast, confirmed that she had covered the song for the Austin Butler-led film.

The 33-year-old country star then performed “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the gala’s attendees. The other surprise performer of the night was Lenny Kravitz.

After premiering at Cannes later this month, Elvis is set to hit theaters on June 24. Few details have been revealed surrounding the film’s soundtrack, which is slated to come out this summer via RCA, Presley’s record label. The first single from the album, Doja Cat‘s “Vegas,” is coming out on Friday (May 6). The track will feature an interpolation of Presley’s “Hound Dog,” and was partially played at both of Doja’s Coachella sets. The rest of the soundtrack will include multiple artists spanning different genres.

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” was first featured in Presley’s 1961 film Blue Hawaii. The sentimental track reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 14 weeks. Bob Dylan later covered the song in 1970; his version was included on his 1973 album Dylan, a compilation of previously unreleased tracks. UB40’s version of the song (featured in the film Sliver) topped the Hot 100 for seven weeks in 1993.