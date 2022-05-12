Justin Timberlake Makes Surprise Cameo in Jessica Biel Series ‘Candy’: See His Transformation

Justin Timberlake has made his return to acting, but did so unannounced. Viewers who tuned into the Thursday (May 12) episode of Hulu’s five-part limited series Candy — in which his wife and actress Jessica Biel stars as main character Candy Montgomery — were treated to a surprise: a cameo from Timberlake himself.
The “Mirrors” singer has a small role as a deputy named Diffy who investigates the murder that is central to the show, and will also appear in the following episode. Timberlake shared some fun, behind-the-scenes images of him in character in a brown two-piece suit alongside Biel, who was also in character as housewife Candy. “Belly’s fake, hair’s fake, mustache is real. Meet Diffy,” he wrote on Instagram. Biel also shared similar behind-the-scenes images of Timberlake in costume to her Instagram as well.
Initially, Biel (who also co-executive produces the show) had no idea that Timberlake was interested in appearing on the series, as he went though her producing partner, Michelle Purple, about getting involved in the program instead of her.
“They sort of had this whole plan. I didn’t even know about at first. And then I thought he was kidding,” the actress told the Associated Press. “And then he said, ‘No, for real, I want to do this.’ And then it was off to the races. He was getting a wig fitting, it was so fun and was such a good surprise.”
Despite being married for nine years, Biel was worried that their off-screen chemistry might not translate on screen, but the feelings of anxiousness ultimately went away once they got into character. She added, “I actually felt total peace when he was around. Like, I knew he was going to hold that sort of safe space for me to work in the way I needed to and be non-judgmental and open and free. And he gave me the freedom to improvise, which he’s so good at and I’m less comfortable with.”
See Timberlake’s Candy behind-the-scenes photos alongside Biel below.