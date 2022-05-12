Justin Timberlake Makes Surprise Cameo in Jessica Biel Series ‘Candy’: See His Transformation

Justin Timberlake has made his return to acting, but did so unannounced. Viewers who tuned into the Thursday (May 12) episode of Hulu’s five-part limited series Candy — in which his wife and actress Jessica Biel stars as main character Candy Montgomery — were treated to a surprise: a cameo from Timberlake himself.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake See latest videos, charts and news

The “Mirrors” singer has a small role as a deputy named Diffy who investigates the murder that is central to the show, and will also appear in the following episode. Timberlake shared some fun, behind-the-scenes images of him in character in a brown two-piece suit alongside Biel, who was also in character as housewife Candy. “Belly’s fake, hair’s fake, mustache is real. Meet Diffy,” he wrote on Instagram. Biel also shared similar behind-the-scenes images of Timberlake in costume to her Instagram as well.

Initially, Biel (who also co-executive produces the show) had no idea that Timberlake was interested in appearing on the series, as he went though her producing partner, Michelle Purple, about getting involved in the program instead of her.