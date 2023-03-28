Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Finally Make It Official in Rainbow-Riffic ‘Trolls Band Together’ Trailer

Poppy and Branch finally make it official in the new trailer for the upcoming third episode in the Trolls trilogy, Trolls Band Together. The follow-up to 2020’s Trolls World Tour is slated to drop this November and it will, of course feature Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), who finally earn their couple name (#broppy) after years of flirting.

The two-minute trailer that dropped on Tuesday (March 28) features Branch and Poppy prepping for the royal marriage between Bridget and Gristle to the tune of JT singing Sister Sledge’s 1978 hit single “We Are Family.” Things are going swimmingly until John Dory (Eric Andre), Branch’s long-lost brother parachutes in and interrupts the proceedings, leading to her discovery that Branch was once part of her favorite boy band: BroZone.

According to a description of the clip, the group — which featured former *NSYNC member Timberlake/Branch, Floyd (Troye Sivan), Dory, Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Kid Cudi) — broke up when Branch was a baby and he hasn’t seen his brothers since. But after Floyd is kidnapped by two pop-star villains intent on stealing his musical abilities — Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells — Branch and Poppy set off on an adventure to rescue him.

The preview features footage of BroZone in their prime singing “BroZone’s Back” (a nod to *NSYNC’s boy band rivals The Backstreet Boys amid a flurry of other boy band name puns) and the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” as Branch assures Poppy that estranged sibling Dory “used to be my brother.” What follows is an attempt to get the band back together, with Poppy freaking out about reuniting her childhood faves.

“BroZone 2.0!, BroZone Reunion!, BroZone, here we Bro again, BroZone, where’d they bro?,” she raves as Branch face palms. The film promises the usual mix of pop classics sung by all your favorites, as well as new additions to the cast including Camila Cabello (Viva), Zosia Mamet (Crimp) and RuPaul (Miss Maxine). The returning cast includes Zooey Deschanel (Bridget), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Gristle), Icona Pop (Satin and Chenille), Anderson .Paak (Prince D), Ron Funches (Cooper), Kunal Nayyar (Guy Diamond) and Kenan Thompson (Tiny Diamond).

Check out the Trolls Band Together trailer below.