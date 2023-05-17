Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom Featuring Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Coi Leray & More, Will Air on CNN & OWN

Following their 2022 debut concert, Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment are returning with this year’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, set to take place at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. This year’s lineup includes Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray and Jodeci, with other performers and presenters to be announced.

The show will air live worldwide across all CNN platforms & nationally on the OWN network in a dual simulcast on Monday, June 19 at 8 p.m. EST. “We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” says Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”

The shows musical directors will include Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder Questlove, who both also contributed to the Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 dedication. “OWN is honored to simulcast this year’s concert. Juneteenth continues to be deeply important to our audience and it’s this deep significance that makes this simulcast really feel like an opportunity to be of service,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN TV Network & OWN OTT Streaming. “We are taking this day to celebrate alongside American families and reflect on this historic turning point for our nation.”

Throughout the concert, CNN and OWN will air programming to “uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 158th anniversary.”

Last year’s celebration included an array of artists across genres, like Yolanda Adams, Billy Porter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.