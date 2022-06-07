×
Julia Garner Is Reportedly Cast to Play Madonna in Biopic & Fans Are Loving It: ‘The Oscar Is Hers’

"Ruth f---ing Langmore!"

Madonna
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Theo Wargo/GI for MTV/ViacomCBS

Julia Garner, known for her leading roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna, has been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic about the pop icon, Variety reported on Tuesday (June 7).

The Emmy-winning star earned the opportunity to play Madonna in the Universal Pictures film after a long process, which included choreography sessions with the singer’s choreographer, as well as choreography, singing and reading sessions with Madonna herself. Other actresses who auditioned for the coveted role include Florence Pugh, Odessa Young and Alexa Demie.

Madonna will be directing the biopic herself and Amy Pascal is set to produce the movie, which was co-written by Secretary writer Erin Cressida Wilson. A production timeline and other principal cast is still unknown.

Garner has won two Emmys for her role as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, and most recently starred in the streamer’s Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna. On the film side, Garner has appeared in indie fare like The Assistant and Grandma.

Following the big news, Madonna and Garner fans alike flooded Twitter with excitement, tons of Ozark references and certainty that the casting decision was the right one — beyond the duo’s obvious physical likeness. See some of the best reactions we compiled below.

