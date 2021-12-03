HBO Releases First Trailer for Juice WRLD Documentary ‘Into the Abyss’: Watch

Juice WRLD‘s life is getting the documentary treatment. HBO released the first trailer for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss on Friday morning (Dec. 3), giving fans an inside look into the late rapper’s final years before his untimely passing in 2019.

The official synopsis for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss reads, “The film includes a wealth of never-before-seen footage, including several unreleased tracks, and dozens of industry interviews as it details Juice WRLD’s struggles to reconcile his meteoric rise to fame with underlying mental health issues and a growing dependency on prescription drugs.” The film, directed by Tommy Oliver and executive produced by Bill Simmons, is set to arrive on HBO Max on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Explore Explore Juice WRLD See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Into the Abyss trailer is just one of many Juice WRLD releases that his fans received today — the rapper’ team also dropped the posthumous “Wandered to L.A.” featuring Justin Bieber. A second posthumous album from Juice WRLD, titled Fighting Demons, is set to arrive on Dec. 10.

Juice’s mother, Ms. Carmella Wallace, announced Fighting Demons with a statement on Nov. 11. “There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come,” she wrote. “Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him.”

See the trailer for Into the Abyss below.