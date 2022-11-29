Joshua Bassett Gets Animated for ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’: See the First Trailer

Ever thought about what it might be like getting stuck in a museum for a night? Joshua Bassett might have an idea.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor will star as Nick Daley — the son of Ben Stiller’s original night-watchman character from the 2006 film — in the upcoming animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Bassett puts his voice-acting chops to the test in the movie’s first trailer, which dropped Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Unlike the original movie trilogy, Kahmunrah Rises Again — which will air exclusively on Disney+ — is now animated and features many of the beloved characters from the franchise, including Sacagawea, Teddy Roosevelt and Rexy, returning as cartoon versions of themselves, as Bassett’s Daley takes over the role of night guard for his father at the American Museum of Natural History.

Explore Explore Joshua Bassett See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to the film’s synopsis, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again features Daley, a high school student, who is “following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let him down. Luckily, he is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.”

The film additionally features the voices of Jamie Demetriou, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Zachary Levi, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang and Steve Zahn.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again will premiere Dec. 9 on Disney+. Watch the trailer in the video above.