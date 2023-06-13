Joseph Fiennes Reflects on ‘Wrong Decision’ to Play Michael Jackson

Back in 2017, Joseph Fiennes ruffled feathers when he was cast as Michael Jackson in an episode of Urban Myths, a British biographical dramedy series. The decision by Fiennes, who is white, to accept the role of the Black pop superstar sparked heated conversations around “whitewashing” and representation in media.

Although the episode was eventually shelved, Fiennes recently expressed his contrition in an interview with The Guardian published over the weekend.

“I think people are absolutely right to be upset,” Fiennes said. “It was a wrong decision. Absolutely.” The Emmy-nominated actor added, “I’m one part of that – there are producers, broadcasters, writers, directors all involved in these decisions. But obviously if I’m upfront, I have become the voice for other people.”

When Fiennes’ casting was revealed, several members of the Jackson family expressed their dismay and objected to the decision. Sky never aired the episode, explaining at the time that the decision was made “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.”

Given that the casting announcement landed the summer after a fiery political season and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, having a white man portray one of the most famous and beloved Black artists of all time did not go over well with online critics. “It came at a time where there was a movement and a shift and that was good, and it was, you know, a bad call,” Fiennes acknowleged. “A bad mistake.”

After initially defending the decision to portray Jackson, Fiennes’ new outlook is more in line with the “Human Nature” singer’s steadfast objection to ever being portrayed by a white actor.