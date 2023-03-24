×
Jon Hamm Joins ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Cast

The actor is set to play Coach Carr in the upcoming film.

Jon Hamm
Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

Jon Hamm is heading to North Shore High. The actor will be joining the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical as Coach Carr, the gym teacher and bungling sex-ed teacher, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamm will star alongside Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who will reprise their respective roles as Ms. Nordbury and Principal Duvall in the musical adaptation of the beloved 2004 film. In a recent Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, Fey said filming for the Lorne Michaels-produced movie began earlier this month with a cast that also includes Angourie Rice (Cady Heron), Auli’i Cravalho (Janis Ian), Renée Rapp (who originated the role of Regina George on Broadway) and Jaquel Spivey (Damian).

The musical based on the teen comedy that starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried was turned into a hit coming-of-age Broadway musical in 2018 with a book by Fey after making its premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in Oct. 2017.

The musical with music from Fey’s husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), features the songs “Where Do You Belong?,” “Meet the Plastics,” “Apex Predator,” “Stupid With Love,” “More Is Better” and “I’d Rather Be Me,” among others. Fey said the original compositions from the show will be adjusted for the film, with the actor/writer/producer promising that they will be more “pop.”

