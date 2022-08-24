JoJo Siwa’s XOMG POP Gets the Room Bouncing For ‘AGT’ Semis: Watch

Remember XOMG POP? How could you not?

The all-singing, all-dancing troupe bounced into America’s Got Talent auditions with all the energy of a bunch of kids hyped on soda at a party.

Which is fair, because they are kids.

Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa‘s girl group made it all the way to the semifinals of AGT, and, for their big shot for the final stage, performed an infectious original song, “Merry Go Round.”

If they weren’t already feeling the buzz, the youngsters had Jess and JoJo cheering them on from the audience.

The pop group’s audition won-over all four judges. “What’s there to not like about you,” Simon Cowell said at the time. “Your energy, your enthusiasm. It was like a mini explosion.”

They’ve lost none of that explosive energy and enthusiasm.

