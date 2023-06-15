John Williams Surprises Audience at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Hollywood Premiere With Orchestral Performance

John Williams surprised the audience at Wednesday night’s (June 14) Hollywood premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. According to Deadline, the five-time Oscar-winning 91-year-old composer was joined by a full orchestra for a performance of several movements from the movie, including the main title theme and “Helena’s Theme,” which he wrote for Phoebe Waller Bridge’s new character in what is reportedly the final chapter of Indy’s ride.

The unannounced mini-concert was introduced by Dial of Destiny executive producer and series architect director Steven Spielberg. “We have a tradition with Indiana Jones which is that Indy has his music in all the various moves that he has, and his action scenes and comedy, and so many modes, the music is always there,” Williams told the audience at the Dolby Theatre.

“The other part of the tradition is that we usually have a theme for the heroine or leading lady. In this film we have Phoebe Waller Bridge,” the composer continued of Waller Bridge’s character, who is Jones’ goddaughter. “You’ll see the most brilliant duet between Harrison and Phoebe as they do their wonderful witty dialogue and action and comedy and jeopardy which they do so wonderfully. Phoebe will be represented musically by a lyrical piece, reminiscent of the ’40s and ’50s and old Hollywood. This is ‘Helena’s Theme’. It’s all about Phoebe, not all parts of her, but a lot of it.”

Deadline reported that earlier in the evening star Harrison Ford, 80, said it is definitely his last run at the swashbuckling, adventure-loving archaeologist. “I always wanted to do a film about Indiana Jones towards the end of his life, and [director] Jim Mangold developed a script that got us to a point where I really had the best time making this film, it’s really been fun,” Ford told the site. Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.

Listen to some of the concert below.

Surprise orchestra performance headed by John Williams at the #IndianaJones premiere pic.twitter.com/GN8MQy2v6f — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023