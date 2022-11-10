×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Catch Rina Sawayama in New ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer

The film hits theaters in the spring.

Rina Sawayama John Wick: Chapter 4
Rina Sawayama in the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 Courtesy Photo

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally heading to theaters in the spring, and Lionsgate dropped the action film’s official trailer on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Besides Keanu Reeves returning as the titular character, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Hiroyuki Sanada are also in the cast for the John Wick franchise’s fourth installment.

Additionally, British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama appears as a cutthroat fighter in the film. She appears twice in the new trailer, at the 30-second mark and later in an intense fight scene at the two-minute mark.

Related

Gotye ft. Kimbra "Somebody That I Used To Know"

Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used to Know' Soars to 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Explore

Explore

Rina Sawayama

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The official description for the film explains that Reeves’ character “uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Sawayama’s involvement in the film was announced back in 2021. “I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski told Deadline at the time. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below. The film hits theaters on March 24, 2023.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad