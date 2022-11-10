Catch Rina Sawayama in New ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally heading to theaters in the spring, and Lionsgate dropped the action film’s official trailer on Thursday (Nov. 10).

Besides Keanu Reeves returning as the titular character, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and Hiroyuki Sanada are also in the cast for the John Wick franchise’s fourth installment.

Additionally, British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama appears as a cutthroat fighter in the film. She appears twice in the new trailer, at the 30-second mark and later in an intense fight scene at the two-minute mark.

The official description for the film explains that Reeves’ character “uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

Sawayama’s involvement in the film was announced back in 2021. “I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” director Chad Stahelski told Deadline at the time. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below. The film hits theaters on March 24, 2023.