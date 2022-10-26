John Legend Says Daughter Luna Inspired a Team Legend Battle on ‘The Voice’

As season 22 of The Voice continues to heat up, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend have had to task members of their team to battle it out to songs of their choice. The final set of battles occurred on Tuesday night’s (Oct. 25) episode, which saw Legend pitting his team members Omar Jose Cardona and Lana Love against each other for a performance that, according to him, was inspired by his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna.

As the pair rehearsed the track Legend chose for them — “Into the Unknown” from the Frozen 2 soundtrack — with Jazmine Sullivan as their celebrity advisor, he shared, “As a father of a 6-year-old girl, I’m very familiar. This one’s a classic.”

Come performance time, the pair did the theatrical Disney tune justice. They passionately sang the second verse in tandem: “Everyone I’ve ever loved is here within these walls/ I’m sorry, secret siren, but I’m blocking out your calls/ I’ve had my adventure, I don’t need something new/ I’m afraid of what I’m risking if I follow you,” Cardona and Love took turns belting, before launching into the titular chorus.

After Legend’s fellow coaches provided their critique — which largely saw three other coaches marveling at how Broadway-ready Cardona and Love’s voices are — he provided his thoughts on the battle and gave his decision.

“Lana, I just love your passion, the way you move your body when you sing. And everyone’s right — you should be on Broadway right now. You have the voice for it,” the “All of Me” singer shared. “Omar, I’ve never heard anyone sing like you, dude. You’re not just singing, you’re giving the physical performance, you’re getting into it. I like the way you even toss the mic to yourself. You just felt confident, in control. Just know that both of you, it was phenomenal to watch and just inspiring for us, honestly.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to see who kept their spot on Team Legend. Watch Cardona and Love’s performance of “Into the Unknown” below.