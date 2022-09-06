Joel Madden Promises ‘Fierce Competition’ & ‘Chaos’ as New Host of ‘Ink Master’: Exclusive Preview

Reality competition series Ink Master is returning to Paramount+ on Wednesday (Sept. 7), and ahead of the release, Billboard is exclusively sharing a sneak peek into this season’s ups, downs and everything in between.

In the new two-minute clip, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden joins the series as host, bringing together some of the series’ fan-favorite artists to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition. Former Ink Master winner Ryan Ashley, celebrity tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and industry veteran Ami James are serving as judges this season, while Dave Navarro will appear as the “Master of Chaos.”

“I’m a tattoo enthusiast and also a big fan of the show. I’ve watched all 13 seasons, so to step in as host is really a dream gig,” Madden shared in a statement to Billboard. “Aside from the obvious crossovers between music and tattoo culture, an ink master and a great musician have similar qualities like knowing your craft, creativity, endurance, and finesse. This season of Ink Master has an all-star cast competing for the biggest prize ever offered, $250,000, so you can expect the kinds of entertaining drama that comes with fierce competition as well as the most impressive art we’ve seen so far.”

He added, “I’ve been blown away by the talent of the competitors this season and it’s an honor to sit alongside tattoo legends like Ami, Nikko, and Ryan. We’ve really pushed the artists in all sorts of ways including Dave throwing some chaos in the mix so viewers are gonna be entertained, that’s for sure.”

The legends will need to prove they possess the high-level skills that sets an Ink Master apart: composition, precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance. With stakes higher than they’ve ever been, a single misstep could send them home and, in the end, only one artist will walk away with the title.

and check out the exclusive Ink Master clip below.