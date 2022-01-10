Joe Jonas Made a Cameo on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Premiere: ‘Surprise!!’

Joe Jonas took to social media on Sunday (Jan. 9) to celebrate his surprise cameo on the new season of HBO Max’s The Righteous Gemstones.

“Surprise!! Who watched the premiere of #TheRighteousGemstones tonight? Had an incredible time shooting with this incredible cast,” he tweeted along with a few snapshots from set of season two. “Catch episode 1 and 2 now on @hbomax!”

In the second episode of the long-awaited second season, the Jonas Brothers frontman made an appearance as a celebrity investor in Zion’s Landing, a Christian theme park proposed by Eric Andre’s Texas televangelist Lyle Lissons. Donning a leopard-print coat, ivory boots and cowboy hat, Jonas even turned up the party with a line-dancing performance of Little Texas’ 2007 country hit “God Bless Texas.”

Hilariously, his character also made it clear in his scenes that his brothers wouldn’t exactly be joining him down the path to Christian-centric hospitality. “Are the other brothers gonna be involved in Zion’s Landing?” Cassidy Freeman’s Amber Gemstone asks the pop star. He replies, “Nah, you know what? All love for the JoBros, but sometimes, you just gotta go solo.”

Speaking of going solo, Jonas recently commemorated the 10-year anniversary of his solo album, 2011’s Fastlife. “At the time, I was upset that it didn’t perform how I had anticipated, but I didn’t realize this would actually turn out to be one of my favorite memories of my life,” he shared in October in the midst of the Jonas Brothers Remember This Tour. “This album made me realize that it’s not about how many people listen to your music or how many albums you sell … you have to do it because you have the ability to CREATE and for your love of the music!!”

More recently, the “Who’s In Your Head” singer and his siblings have debuted Moments Between the Moments, a documentary series on their just-wrapped stadium tour, and teamed up with none other than President Joe Biden for a viral recreation of the “Joe Byron” TikTok trend from the White House.

Check out Jonas’ Righteous Gemstones tweet below.