Joe Jonas’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Cameo Featured a ‘Camp Rock 2’ Reunion

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on Dec. 10, 2021 in New York City.

Still rocking after all these years! It turns out Joe Jonas reunited with Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam co-star Chloe Bridges while filming his recent guest appearance on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Bridges, whose husband Adam DeVine plays youth pastor Kelvin Gemstone on the hit comedy series, showed off their sweet reunion in a Monday (Jan. 10) Instagram post.

Explore Explore Joe Jonas See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I live in South Carolina with Adam for half the year while he’s shooting the show, so I was very pumped when the @roughhousepictures crew asked me if I wanted to go to set for a few days,” Bridges captioned the snap of herself and Jonas grinning ear-to-ear on set together. “Plus, one of my scenes involved Joe singing while I’m just kinda in the background somewhere, a skillset I had already honed during Camp Rock 2, so I guess the part was perfect for me…Congrats to the whole crew on season two !!” (For his part, Jonas double-tapped the post and commented, “#WEROCK” in the comments section.)

While the “What a Man Gotta Do” heartthrob headlined two summers at Camp Rock as shaggy-haired Connect 3 frontman Shane Gray alongside Demi Lovato‘s Mitchie Torres and brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas, Bridges was introduced in the Disney Channel original movie’s 2010 sequel as Dana Turner, the daughter of rival Camp Star’s founder and a love interest for Nick Jonas‘ Nate Gray. She was also serenaded by the youngest JoBro with an acoustic guitar on the adorable “Introducing Me.”

Camp Rock 2‘s soundtrack debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 back when it was released in August 2010.

In episode two of The Righteous Gemstones‘ long-awaited second season, Jonas is portrayed as (SPOILER ALERT!) a celebrity investor for Zion’s Landing, a Christian resort destination being built by Eric André’s Lyle Lissons, while Bridges gets a line as an eager believer whose husband isn’t quite able to come up with the required $10 million to invest in the park.

The Righteous Gemstones is streaming now on HBO Max. Check out Jonas and Bridges’ unexpected Camp Rock 2 reunion below.