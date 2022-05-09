Joe Alwyn Reveals How Taylor Swift Feels About His Racy Scenes in ‘Conversations With Friends’

Joe Alwyn gets downright seductive in his new Hulu series Conversations With Friends, but according to the actor, his sexual scenes were no problem for Taylor Swift.

“I mean she’s read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it,” he told Extra about his superstar girlfriend in a joint interview with co-star Alison Oliver. “She just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Joe Alwyn Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

Oliver went on to explain that the duo collaborated with an on-set intimacy coordinator when it came time to film the show’s multiple love scenes. “You go through, like, a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we’re trying to tell,” she said. “Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship.”

Set in Dublin, the upcoming series — which is based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling 2017 debut novel of the same name and premieres Sunday (May 15) — centers around the story of college student Frances (Oliver) and married actor Nick (Alwyn). In the Hulu series, the two fall into a complex romantic entanglement also involving Frances’ best friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane) and Nick’s wife, Melissa (Jemima Kirke).

“I think he is pretty fragile and sad, particularly the beginning. I think when you meet him at the beginning, he’s very enigmatic and unreadable,” Alwyn said of his character. “It was interesting playing him because it’s only over time that those layers are kind of peeled back. You get to see where he was coming from and you get to see him also be brought back into the world a little bit in a happier way and kind of find those impulses that were otherwise asleep or kind of had died a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Swift just released “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” off 1989 on Friday (May 6), as well as new merch collections for the 2014 fan-favorite album and 2010’s Speak Now.