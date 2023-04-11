Joe Alwyn’s First Project Announced Following Taylor Swift Breakup

Following his reported breakup with Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn has lined up his next acting gig.

On Tuesday (April 11), news broke that the British actor will be joining the cast of the upcoming film The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. According to a synopsis, the flick will follow “thirty years of an artist’s life and his enduring creative journey. When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in America, a mysterious and wealthy client (Pearce) ends up changing their lives forever.”

Without mentioning anything about the character Alwyn will play, a press release also promises that the Brady Corbet-directed period piece will deliver “both monumental heights and devastating lows” for audiences once it’s released in theaters. It will also serve as Alwyn’s first role since starring in Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy on Amazon Prime Video and the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel Conversations With Friends.

Meanwhile, Swift is set to continue her groundbreaking The Eras Tour this coming weekend with a trio of shows at Tampa, Fla.’s Raymond James Stadium. Earlier this week, she made her first public appearance post-split by stepping out in New York City for dinner with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley. (Ironically, the meal was reportedly at West Village hotspot Via Carota, just blocks away from her former Cornelia Street apartment — an Easter egg of a detail that naturally sent Swifties spiraling online.)