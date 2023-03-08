Jimmy Fallon Prank Auditioned for ‘The Voice’ & Only One Coach Didn’t Turn Around: Watch

Jimmy Fallon has what it takes. The late-night host crashed the The Voice to play an epic prank on coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper on the Tuesday (March 7) episode by pretending to blind audition for them — and only one of them didn’t turn around.

The audition begins with the four coaches waiting expectantly as an anonymous contestant takes the stage, backs turned to maintain the long-running NBC singing competition’s trademark fully blind auditions. As the singer — who only the crowd can see is the famous face of The Tonight Show — begins to belt out Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” with a comically forced rasp, Clarkson, Horan and Chance exchange confused looks while Shelton listens skeptically.

It’s the “Stronger” singer who becomes the first coach to take a chance on the faux hopeful, followed shortly by Horan and Chance also hitting their red buttons. Each of them bursts into laughter upon turning around to find that it’s actually Fallon singing.

Shelton, however, remains unmoved. That is, until the Saturday Night Live alum walks offstage and presses the country star’s button for him. “You broke the rules!” Shelton jokingly scolds him, grinning when he sees Fallon’s face.

“I’m across the parking lot doing our show That’s My Jam,” Fallon says once the jig is up, before saluting Shelton specifically. The “God’s Country” singer recently announced that this season of The Voice will be his last, after nine wins and more than a decade of coaching contestants on the show.

“I had to come over and say ‘hey,’ buddy,” Fallon said. “Twenty-three seasons, congratulations.”

Before heading out, Fallon pledged his allegiance to Team Kelly. “I’m on Kelly’s team!” he said. “Thank you for turning around.”

Watch Jimmy Fallon prank The Voice coaches above.