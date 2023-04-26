Watch Jimmy Fallon Mock Tucker Carlson’s Firing With a Taylor Swift Song

Jimmy Fallon doesn’t think Tucker Carlson is ever returning to Fox News, like ever. During his Tuesday night (April 26) opening monologue, the Tonight Show host employed the perfect breakup song to describe the conservative media personality’s messy split from the news network: Taylor Swift‘s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Fallon started the bit by noting Fox News’ decision to let Carlson go following a couple of lawsuits, one of which exposed him for disparaging his colleagues. Another, filed in March by his ex-employee Abby Grossberg, accused him of sexism on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“When asked about the split, Tucker had some very interesting things to say,” Fallon joked before cutting away to a highly edited video piecing together clips from episodes of Carlson’s show. Complete with background music, the final product shows him “singing” the chorus of Swift’s 2012 smash.

“We are never ever getting back together / You go talk to your friends talk to my friends talk to me,” Carlson mechanically says in the Mod Podge of clips.

“There you go,” Fallon shrugged after the video finished rolling. “Thanks for clearing that up.”

Up until Monday (April 24), Carlson had been a top-rated host at Fox News since 2016. He has not yet commented on his departure, while Fox has only released a brief statement thanking him “for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Watch Jimmy Fallon’s hilarious take on Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” above.