Jessica Biel Gushes About Justin Timberlake Flying His Band in For a Surprise 40th Birthday Private Show

Jessica Biel popped in for her final appearance on Ellen on Thursday (May 5) to give an update on her high-energy children, drop some useful new mom advice and reveal the super-sweet 40th birthday gift hubby Justin Timberlake surprised her with.

“He threw me such an amazing, amazing party,” Biel said of what JT did to celebrate her momentous b-day on Tuesday. “And he flew his band in and he performed for me.” Not for nothing, the actress said she’d go up against any other JT hardcore, declaring herself his “number one fan” and so who did she most want to see on her big day? Justin, of course. “He’s my favorite,” she said, as the soon-to-retire DeGeneres reminded Biel that she’s right up there in No. 1 fandom.

The best part? It was an all-covers show of songs that chronicled their love story, from Feist to Radiohead’s “Nude,” Donny Hathaway and more.

The mother of two also said that the couple’s sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, 21 months, both “never stop… it is constant running, and jumping off everything and climbing on everything.” And, not surprisingly, Silas is starting to show a bit of a musical streak. “His musical interest has always been in orchestras and symphonies and movie scores… and also EDM, so it’s a weird combo,” she said of the couple’s first-born.

So while Silas wants to be a DJ, his little brother is busy all day jamming on a guitar held backwards and turning everything into a drum. “So I see musical abilities in both of them but they’re different,” Biel beamed.

Watch Biel on Ellen below.