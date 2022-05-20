‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Snooki, Pauly D & More Speak Out Against MTV Reboot

Just days after MTV announced its Jersey Shore 2.0 reboot, the OG cast of the popular 2000s series have voiced their disapproval.

DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “J-Woww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick took to Twitter on Friday (May 20) to share a joint statement along with the hashtag #WeAreJerseyShore.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the statement read. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

The group signed off with a reminder to watch their current Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which recently wrapped up airing its fifth season.

Samantha Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were not part of the cast’s joint statement. Giancola has generally not taken part in the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion reboot, while Ortiz-Magro stepped away from the series earlier this year to seek mental health treatment.

Not much information about Jersey Shore 2.0 has been revealed, including the new cast or air date. See the cast’s joint statement below.