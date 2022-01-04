‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Nickelback for Arcade Fire in ‘Billboard’ Category

Who is Nickelback, Ken?

One Jeopardy! contestant didn’t know on Monday night’s (Jan. 3) episode, which featured a category all about “Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021.”

Among the albums mentioned in the category were Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, Tyler, the Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost, Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour and H.E.R.‘s Back of My Mind — all of which contestant Amy Schneider, one of the highest-earning players in the show’s history with 24 wins under her belt (so far), recognized immediately.

However, the $1,000 prompt read, “The Best of this Canadian band Volume 1 included ‘Rockstar,’ ‘How You Remind Me’ & 17 other songs.”

Amy seemed stumped, so fellow contestant Kate buzzed in with her best guess: “Who is Arcade Fire?” While she was incorrect, her thought process wasn’t too far off, as the indie rock band is Canadian.

The third contestant, Harsh, correctly solved the clue by saying, “Who is Nickelback?” Host Ken Jennings then lightheartedly replied, “Nickelback: Never the incorrect response!”

Watch the whole scene below. The Best of Nickelback Volume 1, released in 2013, came in at No. 172 on the 2021 year-end Billboard 200 Albums chart, which you can check out here.