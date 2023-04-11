Jennifer Lopez Is a Dangerous Mom on a Mission in ‘The Mother’ Trailer

Netflix unveiled the first look at its new action movie The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday (April 11).

In the film, the superstar plays a deadly assassin living a solitary life in the Alaskan wilderness after giving birth to a daughter she was forced to give up. However, when big baddies played by Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal kidnap the girl 12 years later in a bid for revenge, Lopez’s trained killer comes out of hiding to protect the one thing she loves most — even though the preteen doesn’t know she’s her mother.

“You’d burn down our entire world just for her?” Fiennes asks in a tense, snowy confrontation. Naturally, Lopez responds with a resolute “Yes” before a wild showdown in hand-to-hand combat ensues.

“I’m a killer … but I’m also a mother. And I will die protecting her,” she goes on to promise while shooting guns, racing snowmobiles, dodging explosions and even staring down a white wolf with blood dripping from its mouth.

The Mother will be released on the streamer just in time for Mother’s Day on May 12, and is quite the pivot from Lopez’s most recent roles in romantic comedies such as 2022’s Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me. In addition to Fiennes and García Bernal, the thriller also stars Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Lucy Paez, Jesse Garcia, Yvonne Senat Jones and more and was helmed by Niki Caro, who also directed Disney’s 2020 live-action adaptation of Mulan.

Check out Lopez letting loose her inner mama bear in the trailer for The Mother above.