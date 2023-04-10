Jennifer Lopez Strikes an Intense Pose in First Movie Poster For ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez strikes a fierce stance in the new posters for her upcoming Netflix drama The Mother. In the two images for the film slated to premiere on May 12 — the trailer drops on Tuesday (April 11) — Lopez stares into the distance with icy eyes while wearing a fur coat in a snowstorm, a cache of weapons slung over her left shoulder.

The intense images were shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz to promote the film in which Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of retirement to protect the daughter she’s never met from murderous criminal bent on revenge. The action adventure is the follow-up to last year’s Super Bowl halftime doc Halftime, as well as the singer’s return to rom-coms, Shotgun Wedding.

The film’s trailer finds a jacked Lopez doing pull-ups in a frigid climate in a sports bra and beanie cap and toting a long gun around while hunting. “She needs protection right now,” a steely-eyed JLo says amid a montage in which she speaks to her teary daughter in a diner, rips through town in a high-speed chase and pulls off a variety of action sequences on motorcycles and snowmobiles.

“If there’s trouble… come find me,” she says ominously. The rest of the cast for the film directed by Niki Caro (live-action Mulan) includes Joseph Finnes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Not much else is known about the movie, but if Lopez’s husband, Oscar-winner Ben Affleck, is to be believed it is likely to be another one of her signature hits. “Here’s this incredible actress and this incredible performer. And then we’re sitting in the car, you know, and I’m humming along, like I will, you know, to the radio. And then a professional singer goes ahead and sings along and you kind of feel like, ‘Well that’s embarrassing,'” he told the hosts of the Smartless podcast last week about his awe about his wife’s talents and the songs she’s written about him over the years.

That high praise came a week after the couple walked the red carpet for the premiere of the dramatic origin story of Nike’s Air Jordan sneakers, Air, which Affleck stars in and also directed. At the time, he had more kind words for J.Lo for standing by his side during the film’s production, saying, “I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

Check out the poster and trailer for The Mother below.