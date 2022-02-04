Essential Tracks on Jennifer Lopez & Maluma’s ‘Marry Me’ Soundtrack: Staff Picks

In summer 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma dropped their first-ever collaborative effort in a two-part single called “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” They announced the tracks as part of their upcoming film Marry Me, which was originally slated for a 2021 release.

After multiple COVID-19 postponements, the film that also co-stars Owen Wilson and is directed by Kat Coiro is finally being released via streaming on Valentine’s Day. A 13-track motion picture soundtrack came out Friday (Feb. 4) featuring original solo songs by Lopez and Maluma, as well as other duets.

“I wasn’t making it a J.Lo album,” Lopez exclusively tells Billboard. “I was making a different character, and also, I was weaving the songs and writing them for the story.” She noted that she was touring during the songwriting and selection process and ultimately chose the best tracks for the soundtrack.

Of his acting debut, Mluma — who also gives voice to heartthrob Mariano in Disney’s Encanto — says: “As a Latino from Colombia, Medellin, who was going to think that my first movie was going to be a Hollywood movie with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez? We’re making history right now as a Latin community, and I feel very proud of being part of this big, big movement that we’re having right now.”

Below, check out six essential tracks in the soundtrack. (The songs are ranked in order on how they appear in the tracklist.)

“Pa Ti (For You),” Jennifer Lopez & Maluma

Produced by Jon Leone and Édgar Barrera and co-written by Lopez and Maluma, “Pa Ti” is an infectious down-tempo reggaeton song that best highlights both artists’ vocal chemistry. “Everything I have is for you, for you/ Whatever happens, I’m here for you, for you,” Lopez chants in Spanish in the track. “Pa Ti” debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Oct. 10, 2020), yielding Lopez her highest-charting effort since 2014.

“Church,” Jennifer Lopez

Not your typical wedding church song, but definitely one that will get the party started. Joined by a powerful choir, “Church” is an uptempo gospel-infused pop song in which J.Lo sings about a love so refreshing, perfect and heavenly, she compares it to feeling as if she’s in church. “You make me feel like I’m in heaven,” she repeats in the lyrics.

“1 En 1 Million,” Maluma

After writing “Segundo,” Maluma was asked to write a more “commercial reggaeton song,” Maluma previously told Billboard. So he did, and the end product was the bouncy reggaeton bop “1 En 1 Millon.” This signature Maluma track, which effortlessly fuses reggaeton drums with pop beats, finds the Colombian swooning over a woman who is, of course, one in a million.

“Love of My Life,” Jennifer Lopez

This is a movie about love, and what’s love if it doesn’t come from within first? “Love of My Life” starts off with J.Lo’s high and sweet vocals a cappella before transitioning to a catchy pop song. “I am the love of my life,” J.Lo sings in the chorus, just a simple but powerful reminder of where we should find our first love.

“After Love (Part 1),” Jennifer Lopez

It’s not a rom-com if there’s not a broken heart scene, and in “After Love (Part 1),” Lopez has all the questions after a failed relationship. “What comes after love? / I wanna know if there’s something after us? / I don’t think my heart was meant to break this much / Tell me there’s a happy ever after love,” she chants. The song, however, was made to dance your sorrows away, kicking off with an acoustic guitar before transitioning into an EDM beat.

“Segundo,” Maluma

This track is the first one Maluma wrote for the soundtrack with his longtime collaborator, Edgar Barrera, and Steven Franks, Tommy Brown and Vicente Barco. “Segundo” is an R&B-tinged pop ballad that puts the Colombiano’s romanticism at the forefront. Powered by an earworm finger-snapping beat, a regretful Maluma is asking his significant other for a second chance. “Real men ask for forgiveness, and its human to make mistakes,” he convincingly sings making a case for himself.