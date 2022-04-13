Jennifer Lopez ‘Halftime’ Doc to Debut at 2022 Tribeca Festival

The world premiere of the Jennifer Lopez Netflix documentary Halftime will kick off the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 8. According to a press release, the Amanda Micheli-directed film follows the newly engaged actress/singer as “she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire.”

The film’s premiere will take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan, not far from JLo’s beloved Bronx home borough, before it debuts on Netflix on June 14.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with Halftime, an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” said Jane Rosenthal, the festival’s co-founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO. “Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

In a statement, director and Tribeca fest alum Micheli said it was an honor be be selected as one of the opening night films at the festival, noting that it was fitting to celebrate this “critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”