Jennifer Lopez Dunks on Ben Affleck in Super Bowl 2023 Dunkin’ Donuts Ad

Love don’t cost a thing — except maybe a doughnut. The widely speculated Dunkin’ Donuts ad featuring Ben Affleck dropped during Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday (Feb. 12), and it included a cameo from none other than his superstar wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The spot kicks off with the actor — a renowned Dunkin’ fan — helming the drive-through window at one of the chain’s Medford, Mass., locations, telling customers through his headset about a $1 doughnut deal.

Jaws drop as unsuspecting and perplexed coffee drinkers roll up to the window to find the Oscar-winning star in an “America Runs on Dunkin'” T-shirt and company visor as he mans the ordering system and even offers free Munchkins. “Do I look familiar?” the Boston native asks one man who has no idea who Affleck is. For one lucky fan, the Air actor even leans out the drive-through to snap a selfie together.

But it wasn’t just the customers who weren’t expecting the director to be the man behind their orders. When an SVU rolls up, J. Lo’s in the drivers seat and looks at her husband in disbelief. She asks, “What are you doing here?!”

“You’re asking me in front of my friends!” an unhappy Affleck responds.

“Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?!” the Grammy-nominated singer-actress demands to know, clearly not pleased.

“I gotta go, guys,” the actor then tells off-screen Dunkin’ employees as he gets up to bail on his gig.

That’s when his superstar wife instructs him on a sweet resolution, “Grab me a glazed!”

Rumors that Affleck was doing a spot to air during the big game surfaced in January when he was seen filming at a Medford Dunkin’ in early January. Customers who went through the drive-through also shared their run-ins with the star on social media.

One woman, who was served by the former Batman actor, told local NBC affiliate NBC10 Boston that Affleck took her order and also served her her coffee. “We chatted a little,” Lisa Mackay shared with NBC10. “He was super, super funny — very funny, very quick-witted.”

Over the years, Affleck has been spotted numerous times with Dunkin’ Donuts’ iced coffees in hand, as well as inside its stores.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” he told Collider in a 2019 interview. “It’s very weird. I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where’s that? Is that near here?’ So I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

Watch J. Lo and Ben Affleck in Dunkin’ Donuts’ Super Bowl 2023 ad above.