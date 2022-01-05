If Jennifer Lawrence Could Listen to Just One Song for the Rest of Her Life, It’s This Country Deep Cut

Jennifer Lawrence stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and was forced to choose the one song she’d want to listen to for the rest of her life during the host’s “Colbert Questionert” segment.

At first, the Oscar winner waffled at the impossible question, letting out a bewildered sigh and exclaiming, “Umm…I can’t answer that! How do you answer that?” while throwing her hands up in the air. (“Carefully,” host Stephen Colbert quipped. “God is listening; God is listening.”)

Ultimately, the pregnant superstar narrowed the field down to just one artist: Miranda Lambert. “Yeah, like, ‘Holding On to You,’ Miranda Lambert,” she finally concluded.

While never released as a single, the romantic ballad is featured on the back half of the country star’s fifth album Platinum. Lambert’s first studio set to top the on the Billboard 200, the 2014 LP also included the hits “Automatic,” “Little Red Wagon,” Little Big Town collab “Smokin’ and Drinkin'” and the Hot Country Songs chart-topping duet with Carrie Underwood “Somethin’ Bad.”

Lawrence is currently making the rounds to promote her new movie Don’t Look Up, which is streaming now on Netflix. The apocalyptic comedy also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi — with the latter pair contributing the original song “Just Look Up” to the film and its accompanying soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Lambert unveiled her new single “Y’all Means All” on New Year’s Day in conjunction with the season 6 premiere of Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Watch Lawrence’s full interview with Colbert above and listen to Lambert’s “Holding Onto You” below.