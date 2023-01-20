Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious TikTok Debut With a Little Help From Her Friend Jenny… From the Block

Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge made her TikTok debut on Thursday (Jan. 19) with a little help from her Shotgun Wedding co-star. “Hi, this is my first TikTok and I was trying to think of something cool to do and I think I’m just going to do a poem that I like,” said Coolidge, decked out in a glittery black dress for the occasion.

The dramatic reading of the cultural touchstone began, “Don’t be fooled… by the rocks that I got,” White Lotus star Coolidge intoned with the gravitas of a Shakespearean actress. “I’m still Jenny… Jenny… Jenny from the block,” she added, before tilting the camera to her right to reveal JLo herself.

Yes, Shotgun star Jennifer Lopez was in the room, rocking a serious look and then offering a soft, “I like that” to her friend and co-star, who plays the singer/actresses’ future mother-in-law in the rom-com that also stars Josh Duhamel and Cheech Marin. “I really, really like that.”

On Wednesday night, Lopez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to plug the movie — and talk about the PTSD she had before finally marrying longtime love Ben Affleck last summer — as well as how “on fire” veteran comedic actress Coolidge is right now. When Kimmel noted that Coolidge is always “odd,” “nutty” and funny in her own unique, often detached, way in everything she does, Lopez said the other Jen isn’t always what you’d think she’d be.

“You expect her, because she’s so hilarious and everything, that she’s gonna come over and she’s just gonna be funny away,” Lopez said. “But it’s kind of like how her characters are where she’s like there and you’re like, ‘Is she trying to be funny or is she not being funny?’ And you don’t know if to laugh or not to laugh and then when you see it later it’s hilarious! And you’re like, ‘I should have laughed!'”

In perhaps the greatest compliment she could give, JLo compared Coolidge to the late great boundary-blasting comedian Andy Kaufman, who lived to blend the barrier between life and comedy. “It’s brilliant, she’s brilliant,” Lopez said.

Watch Coolidge’s TikTok below.