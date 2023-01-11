Watch Jennifer Coolidge Do Her Happy Dance to ‘Promiscuous’ and ‘Taki Taki’ After Winning a Golden Globe

Sure, nobody could take their eyes off Brad Pitt sitting in the front row at Tuesday night’s (Jan. 10) 2023 Golden Globe Awards. But once the hardware was handed out and the (after)party began, it was White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge’s turn to grab the spotlight. The veteran comedic actress who won a Globe for supporting actress in a limited series for her legendary portrayal of easy mark Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series earlier in the night, was ready to dance ,dance, dance at Billboard‘s official afterparty

Coolidge was all smiles as she made a fun entrance to the party, shimmying her way down the red carpet to the strains of DJ Snake’s 2018 smash “Taki Taki” while shaking her hips to whoops of approval from the assembled crowd. The fun continued on TikTok, where her smooth moves were synched to Candy Moore’s EMD remix of Tanya’s iconic claim, “these gays… they’re trying to murder me.”

Later that night, Coolidge used her Globe as a golden dance prop while pumping her fist to Nelly Furtado’s 2006 Timbaland-produced hit “Promiscuous” at the Billboard soiree. Speaking to BB’s Rania Aniftos on the carpet, Coolidge also marveled at the “very cool night,” praising the moving speeches from fellow winners Steven Spielberg, Ryan Murphy and Michelle Yeoh. “Incredible, incredible, I will never forget this night,” the actress said when asked what it feels like to have so much love lavished on Lotus, which also took home the award for best limited series.

All in all it was a pretty major night for Coolidge, who has risen from the role of “stupid girl” in 1995’s A Bucket of Blood to memorable turns in a series of American Pie movies and Christopher Guest mockumentaries all the way to her current white hot streak playing Tanya in Mike White’s exploration of toxic white privilege in paradise.

Check out Coolidge’s moves below.