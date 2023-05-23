Jelly Roll Lays Out His Rise to Fame in Trailer for ‘Save Me’ Documentary

Jelly Roll shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary with ABC News, Jelly Roll: Save Me, on Tuesday (May 23).

“I came out of jail with a plan,” the tattooed rising star explains via confessional as the preview opens. “I was gonna put every piece of energy I had into music. It’s almost like somethin’ just clicked right then. I came home and jumped out of the window with no parachute.”

From there, the “Son of a Sinner” singer explains his early life, describing himself as “really a street kid that didn’t have any self-worth” who got his start in the industry through pure hustle: sharing mixtapes, playing shows and creating buzz around his country rap sound and inspirational life story. Before long, he says, “Every record label in America started callin’.”

The film, which begins streaming exclusively on Hulu on May 30, will also explore Jelly Roll’s philanthropic endeavors, visiting the juvenile detention center where he was incarcerated as a teen and speaking to fans about mental health and addiction.

“You can change, you can turn this around,” he promises emphatically in the trailer. “They said we were too fat to be in the music business, my voice wasn’t cool enough. These are all mountains that we had to conquer … This was my best bet to really have an impact.”

Jelly Roll: Save Me will arrive just days before the Nashville native’s debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, drops June 2 featuring singles “Need a Favor,” “She,” “Unlive” with Yelawolf and “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson — the latter of which he performed this week during the American Idol finale.

Watch the trailer for Jelly Roll: Save Me above.