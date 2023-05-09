Jelly Roll Will Shed Light on His Life Story & Path to Fame in ABC News Documentary, ‘Save Me’

Jelly Roll will be the subject of a new documentary by ABC News, the outlet shared on Tuesday (May 9).

Titled Jelly Roll: Save Me, the film promises to follow the country-rap sensation’s “journey of redemption in real time” as he works through his mental health and addiction struggles and grapples with his rising fame.

Leading up to his hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the doc will chart the “Need a Favor” singer’s life story — including stints in the criminal justice system as both a teen and an adult before he broke out into the mainstream in with his 2022 single “Son of a Sinner.” Jelly Roll will also shine a light on his philanthropic work by visiting the juvenile detention center where he was incarcerated multiple times during his adolescence to share his story and attempt to make a meaningful impact on the current generation of at-risk youth.

Jelly Roll: Save Me is set to premiere May 30 exclusively on Hulu before the release of the rising star’s debut country album Whitsitt Chapel, which will arrive on June 2 via BBR Music Group.

In April, Jelly Roll swept the 2023 CMT Music Awards with the most awards of the night including male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year and CMT digital-first performance of the year — all for “Son of a Sinner.” At the show, he couldn’t help but pinch himself after seeing Gwen Stefani perform No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” with Carly Pearce, revealing in an interview that the band’s live act was the second concert he ever attended in his life.

Check out Jelly Roll’s post announcing his forthcoming documentary below.