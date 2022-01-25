Jay Pharoah Delivers Nursery Rhyme in Pitch-Perfect Jay-Z Impression on ‘That’s My Jam’: Watch

She’s got 99 problems but a lamb ain’t one! Jay Pharoah dusted off his Jay-Z impression for a hilarious version of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” on That’s My Jam Monday night (Jan. 24).

In the episode, the Saturday Night Live alum was tasked with the song during a game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions.” (He was paired with comedian Nikki Glaser against the team of Terry Crews and Dan Finnerty.)

“Mary had a little lamb/ Its fleece was white as snow, ch-yeah/ And everywhere that child went/ That lamb was sure to go/ He followed her to school one day/ Broke the teacher’s rule/ What a time did they have/ That day at school/ Tisket, a-tasket, a green and yellow basket/ Sent a letter to my baby on the way I passed it,” he rapped, serving up a pitch perfect Hov complete with the rapper’s ad-libs and signature vocal quirks.

Of course, it’s far from the first time Pharoah has imitated the “99 Problems” MC. Back in 2012, he played the rapper in a viral SNL sketch with Maya Rudolph’s Beyoncé, where multiple celebrities dropped by to greet newborn Blue Ivy. He also transformed into Jay in a cold open the following year opposite Sasheer Zamata as Solange Knowles, following the in-laws’ infamous elevator fight at an afterparty for that year’s Met Gala.

The next episode of That’s My Jam airs next Monday (Jan. 31), with siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson squaring off against Jordana Brewster and Brent Morin in a variety of musical games.

Watch Pharoah run down “Mary Had a Little Lamb” below.