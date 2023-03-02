Jason Derulo Takes ‘The Thong Song’ to the Opera for ‘That’s My Jam’: Exclusive Video

That’s My Jam is returning for season 2 on Tuesday, March 7, and Billboard has an exclusive first look at the wild premiere featuring Jason Derulo as an opera star.

In the clip, Derulo and Nicole Scherzinger face off against Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels in a series of musical games and challenges hosted by Jimmy Fallon. When it’s the “Acapulco” crooner’s turn to compete in the Musical Genre Challenge, the Tonight Show host gleefully pulls the lever to assign him a song and genre at random. The result? Sisqo‘s late-’90s classic “The Thong Song” in the grand tradition of opera.

“Are you serious?” a baffled Derulo asks before Fallon proceeds to pass red roses out of several ladies in the audience. And despite his initial hesitation, the R&B singer steps up to the mic and lets loose — adopting a faux British accent as he proves there’s apparently been a bona fide opera star inside him this whole time.

“She had dumps like a truck, truck, truck/ Thighs like what, what, what?/ Wait, Jimmy, what?/ Baby move your butt, butt, butt/ I think I’ll say it again,” he intoned before shifting up a full octave and really showing off his vibrato-laden pipes.

Throughout the season, Fallon will also welcome Chloe x Halle, Keke Palmer, Adam Lambert, JoJo Siwa, Quavo, will.i.am and more to the stage of That’s My Jam with new games, including Turn the Beat Around, Don’t Fear the Speaker, Drawing a Blank, Bop Quiz and more.

Get a first look at Derulo’s operatic “Thong Song” below.