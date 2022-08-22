See Janelle Monáe in First Look at ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’

It’s been four years since Janelle Monáe blessed us with Dirty Computer, but we’ll get to see the singer/actress grace our screens again in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery this winter.

On Monday (Aug. 22), Netflix announced the premiere of the Knives Out sequel and its ensemble cast. Glass Onion will screen in select theaters this November ahead of a streaming release on Dec. 23, 2022. “Nothing brings friends together like a killer party,” the streamer captioned the post.

Monáe is set to star alongside Daniel Craig (the only returning Knives Out star), as well as Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion is the latest addition to Monáe’s impressive filmography, which includes Harriet, Antebellum, Hidden Figures (for which Monae earned their first SAG Award), and the Academy Award-winning Moonlight. Monáe has also ventured into visual albums with releases like Dirty Computer — the companion “emotion picture” to their Grammy-nominated album of the same name. In addition, the “Django Jane” singer has dabbled in television. In 2020, they starred in the second season of Prime Video’s Homecoming.

Janelle Monáe has earned three entries on the Billboard Hot 100: “Make Me Feel” (No. 99), the Jidenna-assisted “Yoga” (No. 79), and a collaboration with fun. on “We Are Young” (No. 1). Over on the Billboard 200, the acclaimed multi-hyphenate has earned four entries, including the 2013 top five album The Electric Lady (No. 5). Monáe has also climbed as high as No. 10 on the Artist 100.

