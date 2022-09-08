Janelle Monáe Is One of the Unusual Suspects in Puzzle-Filled ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer

There’s something rotten in paradise in the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The preview that dropped Thursday (Sept. 8) from director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to the surprise 2019 all-star smash drama takes Daniel Craig’s Det. Benoit Blanc to Greece to solve yet another intriguing murder.

As in the first go-round, he’s surrounded by an A-list group of unusual suspects who are all potential defendants during the hair-raising yacht trip in which Blanc tries to figure out whodunnit. As a series of intricate wooden puzzles shift and open to reveal clues, we meet the cast one-by-one, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathyrn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline.

“You expected a puzzle… but for one person on this island this is not a game,” British star Craig says in what the first movie described as Det. Blanc’s “Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl.” Over the course of the 90-second preview, we see Monáe flash a mysterious look at the camera and pointedly drop a cocktail glass on the floor, Cline wield a trident and Hahn have a total freakout for no reason we can yet discern.

Hudson does a wild dance, Bautista fires a pistol while posing poolside in a tiny bikini and Craig warns all the guests to stay in their rooms because “everyone is in danger.”

Glass Onion is the latest addition to Monáe’s impressive filmography, which includes Harriet, Antebellum, Hidden Figures (for which Monae earned their first SAG Award), and the Academy Award-winning Moonlight. Monáe has also ventured into visual albums with releases like Dirty Computer — the companion “emotion picture” to their Grammy-nominated album of the same name. In addition, the “Django Jane” singer has dabbled in television. In 2020, they starred in the second season of Prime Video’s Homecoming.

The movie will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Watch the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer below.