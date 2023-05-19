Jamie Lynn Spears Teases ‘Zoey 102’ Movie

Are you ready? Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on Thursday (May 18) to tease an upcoming Zoey 101 sequel film, aptly titled Zoey 102.

The brief graphic shows what looks like two wedding bands in the sand, spelling out the phrase “Coming Soon.” “Giving you 102 reasons to be excited for summer,” Spears captioned the post, adding that the film will stream on Paramount Plus. See the teaser here.

The popular Nickelodeon show, which ran from 2005 to 2008, followed a group of high schoolers as they navigate their teenage years at the beautiful Pacific Coast Academy boarding school in Malibu, California. Spears played the titular character of Zoey Brooks.

Back in 2019, the show’s stars Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Victoria Justice, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood and Abby Wilde had a cute Zoey 101 reunion, and sent a video message to Spears, who couldn’t make the event. “We miss you, we wish you were here and we hope to see you soon,” followed by an enthusiastic delivery of “Follow Me.”

“Zoey 101 was such a big part of my life & I have memories with these people that will last a lifetime,” Justice, who played Lola, wrote in her post. “Reuniting with them all last night was really something special.”

It is still unknown who will take part in the upcoming Zoey 102 film.