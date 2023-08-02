Jamie Foxx Pays Loving Tribute to His Sister: ‘Without You I Would Not Be Here’

Jamie Foxx has kept a relatively low profile since his daughter, Corrine, announced on April 12 that her dad had been hospitalized for an as-yet-undisclosed “medical complication.” The actor/singer has made just a few appearances in public and has not yet discussed his illness or recovery in detail, but on Tuesday (Aug. 1) he took time to praise his sister, Deidra Dixon, heaping praise on his sibling for, in his words, saving his life.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason,” he wrote on Instagram along with a carousel of 10 pictures. “And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft.”

Foxx, 55, did not offer context for what decisions he was referring to, but the accompanying pictures showed him hugging Dixon from behind, followed by nine close-ups of his younger sibling; Foxx’s other younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, died at 36 in Oct. 2020.

The post from Foxx was his first since July 22, when the actor appeared on camera for the first time since news of the health scare broke. In that clip he thanked his sister, as well as daughter Corrine, for their “protection” during his recovery from the illness. “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said in the video, in which he said he wanted fans to see him laughing, having fun and partying and not with “tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope everyone can have in moments like these,” said Foxx, who is currently back on screen in the Netflix conspiracy drama They Cloned Tyrone.

Check out Foxx’s post below.