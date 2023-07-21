Jamie Foxx Poses on Formula 1 Car in Las Vegas Three Months After Mystery Health Emergency: ‘BIG Things Coming Soon’

Jamie Foxx surprised fans on Thursday (July 20) when he posted a picture from Las Vegas in which the actor posed on a Formula 1 race car while promising some exciting upcoming projects. Foxx, who has rarely been seen in public since his daughter, Corinne, announced on April 12 that her dad had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication“; to date neither Foxx nor his family have provided any additional information on the illness or the status of Foxx’s recovery.

Dressed in a sharp dark green suit, Foxx posed on top of a gold Formula 1 race car, his right foot resting on one of the vehicle’s front wheels, with a gold band black helmet resting next to him. “Thankful for my @BetMGM family and a great few nights in Vegas,” Foxx wrote in what appeared to be a product promotion post.

It was the next bit that got fans talking however, with Foxx promising, “We got BIG things coming soon,” followed by a fox emoji. Check out Foxx’s photo here. It was unknown at press time what project Foxx was teasing with the post.

According to E! News, daughter Corrine shared another picture from what appeared to be the same campaign shoot on her Instagram Story, writing, “Year 4 of @betMGM in the books.” The post also found the 29-year-old wearing a black t-shirt and denim shorts while seated next to her dad on the car. “So proud of you always Dad.”

It was Corrine who announced to the world three months ago that her dad had suffered a medical issue. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she wrote at the time. On May 12, the model provided an update, saying her dad had been discharged and was recovering at home. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she said at the time.

On May 3, Foxx broke his silence, thanking fans in a note for their support. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote. The next day, friend Nick Cannon also provided an update on Foxx’s progress. “I gotta tell you, there would be no Nick Cannon if it wasn’t for Jamie Foxx,” said Cannon, who stepped in for Foxx on the set of the Fox network game show Beat Shazam. “I love this brother and in a real family-type way, man. He looked out for me when I didn’t have a place to sleep as a teenager. This brother let me sleep on his couch…It was good times and those good times will continue ’cause I am expecting that my brother is gonna just recover fully.”

Last week Foxx was spotted waving from the deck of a boat cruising on the Chicago River, though he did not appear to stand up or speak in a short video of the ride. A day later it was announced that Foxx and Colin Firth will co-produce the first-ever official documentary on beloved late R&B singer Luther Vandross.