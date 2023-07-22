Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Medical Scare in Emotional New Video: ‘I Went to Hell and Back’

Jamie Foxx is speaking out about his medical scare for the first time in an emotional video.

The 55-year-old actor, singer and comedian took to Instagram on Friday night (July 21) to share an update on his recovery after being hospitalized for an undisclosed emergency in April.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages,” Foxx began the three-minute video. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

He continued, “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx announced on April 12 that her dad had been hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication” while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta. The God Is a Bullet star’s family did not provide any additional information about his illness at the time.

In his video on Friday, Foxx did not discuss details about his medical scare, but said that his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne “saved my life.” He also thanked God and the “great medical people” who treated him in the hospital.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these,” he said.

Foxx also took a moment to clear up rumors on social media claiming he was blind or paralyzed.

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” the actor said. “I’m not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Foxx concluded the emotional clip by thanking his fans for their support.

“I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got,” he said. “If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

The actor received tons of love in the comments section from friends and celebrities, including Will Smith, Justin Timberlake, DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Paris Hilton, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Viola Davis, The Weeknd, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, and many others.

Watch Foxx speak out about his medical scare on Instagram below.